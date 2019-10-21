Agirbest an xapandin?

Tozek şirkovekirin li ser “agirbesta” nava DYA û Komara Tirkiyê.

Agirbest ji aliyê herdû dewleta ve ne jidil (ciddî) hatiye girêdan. Ne peyama wê zelal e, ne jî naverok û têgehên (gotin, peyv, beje) wê. Ew ne li gor Yasaya Navdewletî hatiye amadekirin. Herdû alî jî nakokin di derbarê Yasaya Navdewletî de. Agirbest zêdetir di berjewendiyê Tirkiyê de ye. Nayê pêşbînîkirin ku ev agirbest wê bibe bingeha rêkeftineke jidil an na. Herçiqas navê wê “agirbest” jî Tirkiyê jê re dibêje „navber“. Bi ihtimaleke mezin êrîşên Tirkiyê wê li ser Rojava berdewam bin. Trump nexwestiye zirarê bide Tirkiyê û qaşo berjewendiyê wê.

Agirbest û naveroka wê

Kurd ji vê “rêkeftinê” re dibêjin agirbest, Tirk jê re dibêjin “navber”, di reşnivîsê de hem têgeha “ragihandinê” û hem jî ya “navber” (xal 11,12) heye. Ev ne peymaneke ronî û zelal e, agirbesteke yekalî û demkî ye. Herwiha bo Kurda firsendeke biçuk û demkî ye, lê ji şirovekirinê û nîqaşa re pir(r) vekiriye. Dergê misogeriya êrişan ji Tirkiyê re vekiriye.

Têgehên wek “mafên mirovan”, “hay jêhatineke gewre” (“maximum care”) hem ji aliyê Amerika ve û hem ji aliyê Tirkiyê ve ne wek hev tên têgihiştin. Têgeha “terorizm” di Yasaya Navdewletî de tune ye. Ev têgeh li Tirkiyê hertim li gor berjewendiyên wê tê şirovekirin û bikaranîn.

Dîsa(n) li gor vê agirbestê pişkinina (kontrola) “navça aram” (“safe zone area”) tenê dikeve destê Tirkiyê. Bo Kurd û hemû pêkhateyên “navça aram” xala metirsîdar ev e. Li gorî agirbestê divê herdû alî jî (Tirkiyê, DYA) çekên HSD yên qurs (“heavy weapons”, xal 9) kom bikin û tune bikin. Nexe hemû pêkhate û Kurd yên vê deverê dikevin bin (jêr) metirisiyeke gewre û desthilatdariya Tirk. YDA xwe ne garantorê, lê wek navbeynkar dibîn e, anî ta radayekê xwe dûrî keşeyê dihêle. Agirbest behsa “parastina xaka NATO” (“protecting NATO territories”, xal 3) dike û netewên (gelên) ku qaşo di bin hereşê de ne (xaş 3). Gelek têgeh û gotinên din jî ji şivorekirinê re vekirî ne.

Ev agirbest di berjewendiyê kî de ye?

Ev rêkeftin zêdetir di berjewendiyê Tirkiyê de ye. Herwiha biçekî di berjewendiyê Kurd û pêkhatên din de ye, ji ber ku henasê (nefes stendineke kurt) dide hêza şerkerên wan, herwiha firsendê dide koçber û awarên heremê ku an vegerin ciyê xwe an biçin heremên din.

Lê Kurd û pêkhatên din kontrola navça aram ji dest didin (xaş 7, 10), heger ev rêkeftin esas û pîvan bibmîn e.

Bê baweriye ku Tirkiyê jidil pabendî vê agirbestê an rêkeftinê bimîn e.

Garantor kî ye? Ev “rêkeftineke yekaliye”. “Rêkeftinên yekalî” hertim ciyê nîqaşa ne, kêşa dirust dikin, lê pirsgirêkan çareser nakin. Çiqas peyman û rêkeftin tevlîhevî bin hewqas dibin sedama pirsgirêkan. Behsa dagirkirina xaka Suriyê ji aliyê Tirkiyê ve, binpêkirina Yasaya Navdewletî û komisyoneke pişkininê bo navça aram û deverê din nak e. Ne kufş e ma Federasyona Rusyayê wê vê agirbestê pesend bike an na.

Ma YDA dikaribû agirbestek an rêkeftineke din ku zêdetir di berjewendiyê Kurd û pêkhatên din de be girê bide? Herê. Jiber ku hevsarê aboriya Tirkiyê di destê YDA de ye.

Ma çima YDA agirbesteke wiha bi Tirkiyê re girê neda? Trump ne dixwest fihşarên qurs û gewre (mezin û giran) li ser Tirkiyê bi karbîn e. Bi herhal nama wî ya 09.10.2019a nivîseke ne jidil û piştî heman demê hatiye amadekirin û tenê ji bo bergiriya wî ye.

Dr. Celalettin Kartal, Pisporê Yasaya Navdewletî

The United States and Turkey today announced an historic agreement putting an end to a week of hostilities in the border region of Syria:

Turkey is implementing an immediate ceasefire.

The two governments committed to safeguard religious and ethnic minorities.

Both governments are increasing cooperation to help detain ISIS fighters.

Relations between the United States and long-standing NATO ally Turkey have been bolstered.

This agreement is the result of President Donald Trump’s forthright leadership over the past week and the successful negotiations in Ankara led by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, backed by a team of skilled and dedicated diplomats and military officers.

Turkey has agreed to pause its offensive for 120 hours to allow the United States to facilitate the withdrawal of YPG forces from the Turkish-controlled safe zone. Turkey has agreed to a permanent ceasefire upon completion of the YPG withdrawal. The U.S. has already begun to facilitate the YPG withdrawal from the safe zone area.

The Administration laud’s President Erdogan’s willingness to step forward, agree to a ceasefire, and take this opportunity for resolution. The two governments are committed to a peaceful safe zone in northeast Syria.

Joint U.S.-Turkish Statement on Northeast Syria

1. The US and Turkey reaffirm their relationship as fellow members of NATO. The US understands Turkey’s legitimate security concerns on Turkey’s southern border.

2. Turkey and the US agree that the conditions on the ground, northeast Syria in particular, necessitate closer coordination on the basis of common interests.

3. Turkey and the US remain committed to protecting NATO territories and NATO populations against all threats with the solid understanding of “one for all and all for one”.

4. The two countries reiterate their pledge to uphold human life, human rights, and the protection of religious and ethnic communities.

5. Turkey and the US are committed to D-ISIS/DAESH activities in northeast Syria. This will include coordination on detention facilities and internally displaced persons from formerly ISIS/DAESH-controlled areas, as appropriate.

6. Turkey and the US agree that counter-terrorism operations must target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.

7. The Turkish side expressed its commitment to ensure safety and well-being of residents of all population centers in the safe zone controlled by the Turkish Forces (safe zone) and reiterated that maximum care will be exercised in order not to cause harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

8. Both countries reiterate their commitment to the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and UN-led political process, which aims at ending the Syrian conflict in accordance with UNSCR 2254.

9. The two sides agreed on the continued importance and functionality of a safe zone in order to address the national security concerns of Turkey, to include the re-collection of YPG heavy weapons and the disablement of their fortifications and all other fighting positions.

10. The safe zone will be primarily enforced by the Turkish Armed Forces and the two sides will increase their cooperation in all dimensions of its implementation.

11. The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG from the safe zone within 120 hours. Operation Peace Spring will be halted upon completion of this withdrawal.

12. Once Operation Peace Spring is paused, the US agrees not to pursue further imposition of sanctions under the Executive Order of October 14, 2019, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Syria, and will work and consult with Congress, as appropriate, to underline the progress being undertaken to achieve peace and security in Syria, in accordance with UNSCR 2254. Once Operation Peace Spring is halted as per paragraph 11 the current sanctions under the aforementioned Executive Order shall be lifted.

13. Both parties are committed to work together to implement all the goals outlined in this Statement.