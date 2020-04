Javanmardi ji Amerika dixwaze alîkariya YNK nekin

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) handed over Kurdish political prisoner Mostafa Salimi, who escaped after 17 years of detention, to the IRGC in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Panjwin. Mustafa Salimi was executed in Saqez Prison on Friday 10 April 2020. #TerrorismByIRGCandPUK pic.twitter.com/vnVQsYOaJF